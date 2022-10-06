(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak United Way’s Public Policy Council announced an upcoming State Legislative Forum that will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The State Legislative Forum will feature candidates for State Senate District 11 – Tony Exum (D), Dennis Hisey (R) and Daryl Kuiper (L) – along with candidates for State House District 17 – Rachel Stovall (R) and Regina English (D).

The forum will take place ahead of midterm elections, which will be held on Nov. 8.

Subjects that will be discussed during the forum include mental health, education, housing, homelessness and the increase in crime in Colorado Springs. Attendees will be allowed to provide written questions for the candidates prior to the start of the forum.

“We believe in the power of respectful discourse and have offered our facility to the community to allow residents a chance to hear directly from candidates,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at the new Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center located on 1520 Verde Dr.

Pikes Peak United Way aims to enhance youth success and family stability by supporting the most vulnerable in the Pikes Peak region with mentorship, life resources and job opportunities. The organization’s programs focus on connecting youth and families to fundamental resources including food, shelter and education. Pikes Peak United Way is celebrating its 100th year and will be hosting a series of celebratory events in 2022 and 2023.