Pikes Peak United Way, In-N-Out, Bank of Colorado present inaugural Burger Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Want a free In-N-Out burger? Pikes peak United Way, In-N-Out, and the Bank of Colorado have you covered.

On Monday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers can stop by Bank of Colorado located at 421 N Tejon St. in Colorado Springs and grab a free burger as part of the bank’s inaugural Burger Bash.

Any donated proceeds will go toward Pikes Peak United Way and its mission to “enhance youth success and family stability in the Pikes Peak Region by leading and lifting the most vulnerable in our community with mentorship, life resources and real job opportunities.”

Free event parking will be available at the First United Methodist Church parking lot at N. Nevada Ave. and E. St. Vrain St.

To learn more about Pikes Peak United Way’s mission, visit its website.