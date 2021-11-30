Pikes Peak United Way hosting drives to support Harrison School District 2

COLORADO SPRINGS– Pikes Peak United Way is working to support families living in Harrison School District 2 with a District-Wide Adopt-A-Family Christmas Drive.

Twenty-two school counselors worked together to gather a list of families who may not have the ability to provide necessities or gifts for their families this holiday season. Each family is available for adoption as part of the drive.

PPUW is asking those in the Colorado Springs area and beyond to consider adopting a family this season to bring them some extra magic in time for the holidays. A list of wants and needs for each family member and a short description of each family’s current situation is included on the site.

The local Amazon Distribution Center has joined PPUW and has already adopted 64 families. On Thursday, Dec. 9, Amazon will give a check to PPUW to purchase those gifts for the individuals in each family.

Over 160 families are still left to be adopted. Want to sign up? Click here PPUW’s Volunteer Platform and sign up today. The drive runs from now until Friday, Dec. 10. Over 230 families in HSD2 will be supported.

PPUW’s Emerging Leaders Council is again adopting a school to support this season. This year, Stratmoor Hills Elementary School’s 220 students will receive gifts. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, members of the council, sponsor T-Mobile and volunteers will gather to wrap the gifts before they are delivered.

If you’d like to help wrap gifts, the party will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center.