(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) announced $700,680 in grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The grants are going toward 29 nonprofits split over three different areas; youth success, health, and family stability, along with the PPUW vision to support the Colorado Springs community.

“We are thrilled to be able to award each of these deserving organizations this year,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact. “We are so grateful to our wonderful community members and donors who helped make this possible, and we are eager to see the lives that will be impacted.”

PPUW shared the following nonprofits selected to receive grants:

Peak Education

Assistance League of Colorado Springs

The Place

Forge Evolution

Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region

Court Care of the Pikes Peak Region

Fostering Hope Foundation

Early Connections

CPCD

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

Partners in Housing

Lutheran Social Services

Hope & Home

Catholic Charities

Crossfire Ministries

Silver Key Senior Services

Homeward Pikes Peak

TESSA

Greccio Housing

Community of Caring

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Tri-Lake Cares

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado

Safe Passage

Care and Share Food Bank

Dream Centers

Serenity Recovery Connection

The Resource Exchange

PPUW estimates the grants will help 70,000 people in the Pikes Peak region.