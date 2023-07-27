(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) announced $700,680 in grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The grants are going toward 29 nonprofits split over three different areas; youth success, health, and family stability, along with the PPUW vision to support the Colorado Springs community.
“We are thrilled to be able to award each of these deserving organizations this year,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact. “We are so grateful to our wonderful community members and donors who helped make this possible, and we are eager to see the lives that will be impacted.”
PPUW shared the following nonprofits selected to receive grants:
- Peak Education
- Assistance League of Colorado Springs
- The Place
- Forge Evolution
- Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado
- CASA of the Pikes Peak Region
- Court Care of the Pikes Peak Region
- Fostering Hope Foundation
- Early Connections
- CPCD
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
- Partners in Housing
- Lutheran Social Services
- Hope & Home
- Catholic Charities
- Crossfire Ministries
- Silver Key Senior Services
- Homeward Pikes Peak
- TESSA
- Greccio Housing
- Community of Caring
- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center
- Tri-Lake Cares
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado
- Safe Passage
- Care and Share Food Bank
- Dream Centers
- Serenity Recovery Connection
- The Resource Exchange
PPUW estimates the grants will help 70,000 people in the Pikes Peak region.