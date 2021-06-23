Pikes Peak United Way gathers backpacks for this year’s Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way needs your help to make sure local students have everything they need to start the 2021-2022 school year off right.

The Backpack Bash is a campaign meant to gather school materials often found on El Paso County school supply lists.

The campaign hopes to serve close to 15,000 students around the county.

Most Needed:

  • High School and Elementary School Backpacks (Backpacks can be themed (Frozen, Superhero, etc.) and can have a creator logo on them (Adidas, Nike, Columbia, etc.). Officials ask that they don’t have a private company/nonprofit logo on them.

Priority Needs:

  • Spiral notebook – college and wide ruled
  • 3 ring binders
  • Pens – blue/black/red
  • Pencils
  • Plastic pocket folders
  • Face masks

General Needs:

  • Mechanical pencils
  • Colored pencils
  • Erasers
  • Highlighters
  • Rulers
  • Protractors
  • Loose-leaf college ruled paper
  • 3×5 index cards
  • Scientific/basic calculators
  • Thumb drives
  • Dry erase markers
  • Kleenex packets
  • Individual hand sanitizer
  • Sanitizer wipes

