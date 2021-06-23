Pikes Peak United Way gathers backpacks for this year’s Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way needs your help to make sure local students have everything they need to start the 2021-2022 school year off right.

The Backpack Bash is a campaign meant to gather school materials often found on El Paso County school supply lists.

The campaign hopes to serve close to 15,000 students around the county.

Most Needed:

High School and Elementary School Backpacks (Backpacks can be themed (Frozen, Superhero, etc.) and can have a creator logo on them (Adidas, Nike, Columbia, etc.). Officials ask that they don’t have a private company/nonprofit logo on them.

Priority Needs:

Spiral notebook – college and wide ruled

3 ring binders

Pens – blue/black/red

Pencils

Plastic pocket folders

Face masks

General Needs:

Mechanical pencils

Colored pencils

Erasers

Highlighters

Rulers

Protractors

Loose-leaf college ruled paper

3×5 index cards

Scientific/basic calculators

Thumb drives

Dry erase markers

Kleenex packets

Individual hand sanitizer

Sanitizer wipes

For a list of drop-off locations, click here.