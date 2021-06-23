Pikes Peak United Way gathers backpacks for this year’s Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way needs your help to make sure local students have everything they need to start the 2021-2022 school year off right.
The Backpack Bash is a campaign meant to gather school materials often found on El Paso County school supply lists.
The campaign hopes to serve close to 15,000 students around the county.
Most Needed:
- High School and Elementary School Backpacks (Backpacks can be themed (Frozen, Superhero, etc.) and can have a creator logo on them (Adidas, Nike, Columbia, etc.). Officials ask that they don’t have a private company/nonprofit logo on them.
Priority Needs:
- Spiral notebook – college and wide ruled
- 3 ring binders
- Pens – blue/black/red
- Pencils
- Plastic pocket folders
- Face masks
General Needs:
- Mechanical pencils
- Colored pencils
- Erasers
- Highlighters
- Rulers
- Protractors
- Loose-leaf college ruled paper
- 3×5 index cards
- Scientific/basic calculators
- Thumb drives
- Dry erase markers
- Kleenex packets
- Individual hand sanitizer
- Sanitizer wipes
For a list of drop-off locations, click here.