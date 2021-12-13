Pikes Peak United Way delivering presents to Stratmoor Hills Elementary

COLORADO SPRINGS– Pikes Peak United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council will be delivering over 400 presents to students who attend Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

ELC members and volunteers wrapped the presents last week as part of the annual Wrap Party in preparation for the big day.

There are two gifts for each student–one want and one need. During the distribution, each class will have the opportunity to unwrap their gifts and meet old St. Nick himself!

To learn more about Pikes Peak United Way, click here.