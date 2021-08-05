Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou to host 2nd weekend of Backpack Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou are hosting the second weekend of their “Backpack Bash” this Saturday, Aug. 7.

The “Backpack Bash” is an event to hand out free back-to-school supplies between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to families with kids in need at Tri-Lakes YMCA (North), Doherty High School (Central), Coronado High School, (Westside) and Hillside Community Center (Downtown)

Backpacks will be filled with school supplies, and at each location, various health service resources will be available in a carnival-style setting.

At Doherty High school, Matthew Vu will be administering back-to-school vaccinations and the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible families with children.

