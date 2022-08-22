COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Community College is now officially renamed Pikes Peak State College, and the college has announced new programs to support expanded services for students.

In an email, the college explained the name change, saying that with the college’s growth and expansion into offering four-year degrees, the name change will reflect the evolving environment that will be offered to students in the future.

Pikes Peak Community College was founded in 1968 as El Paso Community College, and the college hopes the new name reflects its elevated role in the workforce, as well as its image and value among students and employers.

“Like hundreds of other community colleges throughout the country and several in Colorado, we’ve found that the word ‘community’ unfairly cast our institution as a second choice,” said Pikes Peak State President Lance Bolton. “But when a college starts offering four-year degrees, and earning the kind of statewide and national reputation ours has, the name should reflect that.”

Bolton also emphasized the things about the college that are not changing, such as its focus on two-year degrees and certificates, low cost, and its policy of open admission, enrolling all who apply.

“It’s our hope that the new name, Pikes Peak State College, will fuel enrollment growth and growth in gifts to our foundation,” Bolton added.

New programs starting fall 2022 include:

Industrial Mechatronic Maintenance

Health, Wellness & Fitness

Health & Wellness Coach

Personal Trainer

Physical Therapy Assistant

Other two-year programs in the works include:

Aerospace Engineering (expected Fall 2023)

Remote Pilot (Drone) Certificate

Mechanical Engineering

General Engineering

New upcoming bachelor’s programs include:

Radiology – Tentative 2024

Healthcare Management – In planning phase

Healthcare Informatics – In planning phase

Respiratory Therapy – In planning phase

Cybersecurity – 2024

Education – 2024

Business – 2024

Phase Two of the Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation remodel will be completed fall 2022 and will house the EMS, Medical Assistant, Med Office, Nursing, Pharmacy Tech, Phlebotomy, Physical Therapy Assistant and Surgical Tech programs.

The Downtown Campus renovation is complete with new classrooms, a learning commons, and common spaces, and will soon house all computer science classes.

The college is on the verge of becoming the Pikes Peak region’s first Hispanic Serving Institution, a designation given to colleges that reach 25 percent in Latinx student representation. It is currently at 23.7%.

To learn more about the expanded programming offered at Pikes Peak State College, head to ppcc.edu/programs.