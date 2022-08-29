COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative.

Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state.

Students in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Phlebotomy Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting programs can now get free tuition, fees, books, materials, and necessary vaccinations. Any other financial aid could be used on top of that for living expenses, technology needs, or other related costs.

“Care Forward is going to make such a difference, both for our depleted healthcare workforce and for the lives of so many students,” said Pikes Peak President Lance Bolton. “These are careers with solid incomes, and the jobs are so mobile. These students can work anywhere.”

Once they earn their degrees or certificates, some of which can be completed in a year or less, trainees can begin working in healthcare, continue their education at a local college, or both. In addition to training, students may be connected to an “earn while you learn” opportunity—such as an apprenticeship—that could lead to their first job in healthcare.

Care Forward Colorado is made possible by Senate Bill 22-226, which dedicates $26 million in state recovery dollars to train healthcare workers across Colorado.

Students who are interested in this program at PPSC can contact a Financial Aid representative.