(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There is a brand new fire academy in El Paso County being run by Pikes Peak State College, Monument Fire District, and Black Forest Fire Rescue.

The Pikes Peak Regional Fire Academy is designed to deliver unparalleled training and education to equip aspiring firefighters with the skills and knowledge they need to serve and protect the community.

“The students will actually finish the career academy with five different certifications and that makes them very marketable across the state and around the country in the fire service,” said Jamie Gutschick Co-chair of fire science technology at Pikes Peak State Colledge.

Classes are set to begin in January.