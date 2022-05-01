PIKES PEAK REGION — A new timed-entry reservation system has been launched to free up parking at the summit and decrease the amount of traffic through Pikes Peak.

Park leaders say parking has been a problem since opening the new Pikes Peak Summit House in June 2021, with visitors spending more time there on average.

Reserved time slots will be required starting May 27th through September 30th. There is a two-hour window from your reservation time. You can drive as far up as Devil’s Playground on Pikes Peak without a reservation. From there, a free shuttle will take visitors to the summit.

