COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Air show was the fly-est thrill of the weekend showing off rare vintage aircraft and warbirds, the latest in aviation technology and spectacular aircraft performances.

Over 40 historical aircraft were on display at the Colorado Springs Airport (COS). Performances from F-35A and EA-18G Growler Demonstration Teams streaked through the skies on Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

Guests had the chance to watch Air Force Wings of Blue jump from the 98 Flight Training Squadron B-17 Bomber as the opening airshow.