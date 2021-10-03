Pikes Peak Region residents report seeing fireball soar through the sky

UPDATE: FOX21 has received videos of the fireball; thank you to our viewers who sent them in. Check them out!

ORIGINAL: PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. — Several people who live in Colorado Springs, Falcon, and neighboring areas reported seeing a ball of light or fireball soar through the sky Saturday night.

Several porch cameras captured video of the so-called fireball. FOX21 is working to gather permission to use those videos.

Saturday night’s occurrence would not be the first time Colorado residents have reported seeing fireballs flash through the sky. Back in 2015, NASA reported a 2-4 pound meteor that traveled above Colorado at about 45,000 mph.

FOX21 has reached out to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) to get more information about the latest sightings. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

