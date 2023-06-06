(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Pikes Peak Pride event is happening on Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 11 at Alamo Square Park in downtown Colorado Springs, and this year the event will feature a commemoration and tribute to the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in November of 2022.

This is the second year the event will be held under the current leadership of the Pikes Peak Pride committee. “June is Pride month nationwide, so our goal was always to celebrate our Pride here in the Pikes Peak Region during national Pride month,” said Jessica Laney, Executive Director of Pikes Peak Pride.

According to Pikes Peak Pride, the theme for 2023 is “The Power of Pride” and honors the active and diverse achievements of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities of Colorado.

The event includes vendor booths, food trucks, entertainment, and a parade on Sunday.

Details for Pikes Peak Pride

Dates: Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Alamo Square Park, 215 S Tejon Street (Pioneers Museum)

Parade: Sunday at 11 a.m. (Southbound Tejon Street from Platte Avenue to Vermijo Street)

Theme: “The Power of Pride”

“This is an opportunity for all LGBTQ+ Coloradans to celebrate our achievements and remind the world that we exist while raising awareness in the communities,” wrote Pikes Peak Pride.

The commemoration for the victims of the Club Q shooting will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. “…With a theme of The Power of Pride, we will show the world that we are stronger together and we will never forget.”

Pikes Peak Pride said that it is working closely with local law enforcement for event safety.

“Thanks to partnerships with the Specialized Enforcement Division, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Quick Reaction Forces, we are planning for increased security and security sweeps throughout the Pride festival,” according to the press release.