COLORADO SPRINGS — The best in PRORODEO is coming to Colorado Springs as the 81st Cinch Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo welcomes the 2022 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Open.

One of the most elite competitions in rodeo will be hosted right here in Colorado Springs at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo from July 13 to July 16.

The inaugural NFR Open powered by RAM, will be one of the biggest rodeos of the 2022 PRORODEO season with $1 million in payouts to contestants, livestock and other PRCA members.

“The NFR Open is one of the most significant PRORODEOS of the year,” said Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA. “Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and the Colorado Springs community check all the boxes needed for an event like this. A great rodeo, with a lot of community support. I’m looking forward to it!”

The NFR Open, formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, is the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system. It will feature two contestants in each event from each of the 12 U.S. circuits. This includes Canada, bringing more than 200 contestants to the Norris-Penrose Event Center for five competition rounds over the next four days.

“The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is part of our community’s history and our heritage. The opportunity to share this legacy event with a wider audience is great news for our city and region, for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo organization and for the sport of professional rodeo,” said Mayor John Suthers.

The event will culminate with semifinals and finals on July 16 when the national circuit champions will be crowned. This event is also one of the highest-paying events in PRORODEO and will be a key spectacle for cowboys and cowgirls shooting to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas taking place later in the year.

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board President, Dan Ferguson, said, “We’ve been putting on a world-class rodeo for many years– a role we will be proudly continuing. But now we have the opportunity to host an even more elite level of competition with the NFR Open. This event showcases the best in the sport of professional rodeo and gives our Rodeo and the Springs national visibility.”