(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The week, from Tuesday, July 11 to Saturday, July 15, 200 contestants from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will compete in the National Finals Rodeo Open at the Norris Penrose Event Center for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOBR).

The 83rd event was kicked off by a parade on Saturday, July 8, for the first time in three years.

Courtesy: FOX21 Meteorologist Robert Hahn Courtesy: FOX21 Meteorologist Robert Hahn Courtesy: FOX21 Meteorologist Robert Hahn Courtesy: FOX21 Meteorologist Robert Hahn Courtesy: FOX21 Meteorologist Robert Hahn

PPOBR said contestants will be competing in Bareback Riding, Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

The semifinals and finals will take place on Saturday.

The NFR Open will have evening performances Tuesday through Saturday and matinee performances Friday and Saturday. According to PPOBR, there are two more performances this year because of last year’s high demand.

Grounds open at 10:00 a.m. for the matinee performances and 4:00 p.m. for the evening performances.

PPOBR advises guests to arrive early to help with crowds. Vendors at the event are offering food, drinks, apparel, and Western fare along with other activities to enjoy before the shows.

Tickets to the event can be bought on PPOBR’s website, linked above.