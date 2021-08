COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The City of Cripple Creek is honoring Major Doctor KelliAnn Leli with a Pikes Peak Memorial Wal Dedication Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 22 starting at 1:00 p.m.

Major Dr. Leli graduated from the United States Air Force Academy Class of 2012 and served on the Travis Air Force Base/Dhafra Air Base – Operation Freedom’s Sentinel 380th AEW.

Mjr. Dr. Leli died on November 27, 2020.

The ceremony will be held in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Cripple Creek, Colo.