Pikes Peak Library District will be distributing more free masks starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak Library District once again will have thousands of masks available to the public beginning Mon., Feb. 7th.

This will include nearly 42,000 N95 masks (not KN95) and 12,000 surgical-grade masks.

The free masks will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis at all open Library locations, including mobile library services, across El Paso County. There is a limit of five masks, per person each month while supplies last. Individuals must be present to pick up masks but do not need to show any identification or have a library card.

Manitou Springs and Ruth Holley libraries are closed on Mondays, so their public distribution will begin on Tuesday morning.

PPLD will post updates at ppld.org/covid-19 when locations no longer have available stock; however, there may be delays in such updates. People are welcome to call their preferred Library location to check availability.