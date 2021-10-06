Pikes Peak Library District experiencing widespread staff shortages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Pikes Peak Library District is feeling the impact of staffing shortages, much like many other businesses across the U.S.

In a release emailed to those on their email list, the District said “we do not have enough employees to maintain current service hours at all of our libraries” which is why we’re adjusting open hours at several locations across El Paso County.



Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Library leadership had to close all locations on Sundays for similar reasons, and on that day, branches still remain closed. Due to continued staffing shortages, we’ll now have to close some locations another day of the week.



Beginning this week, the following hours will be changed:

Ruth Holley Library and Knights of Columbus Hall will be closed on Mondays

Sand Creek Library will be closed on Fridays

Library 21c, Monument Library, and Rockrimmon Library will be open one hour later on Fridays and Saturdays until 6 p.m.

Starting next week, the following hours will be changed:

Old Colorado City Library will be closed on Tuesdays

Cheyenne Mountain Library will be closed on Wednesdays

Monument Library will be closed on Thursdays.

To learn more about Pikes Peak Library District, click here.