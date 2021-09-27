Pikes Peak Library District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

- When: Sat., Oct. 2 from 2 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Deerfield Hills Community Center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the Pikes Peak Library Network will be hosting a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with community booths, children’s activities, the opportunity to get a library card, performances by dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Barajas and Danzas Folkloricas Panamericans, a tasty snack provided by local food trucks, and a chance to listen to a Spanish language storytime.
PPLD has also provided a list of resources for those wanting to dig a little deeper in Hispanic Heritage month and its rich history.
Resources
- Adults:
- OverDrive reading list
- Hoopla audiobooks
- Kanopy films
- Colorado Experience
Justicia Y Libertad (27 min., NR)
1968 was a pivotal year in American history: the Vietnam War hit its peak, Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated and riots shook the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. At home in Colorado, it marked the birth of the Chicano Movement. These pivotal times brought political activist Corky Gonzalez to the forefront as an early pioneer of equal rights for Mexican Americans.
- Regional History and Genealogy
- Heidi Vazquez Guy Records (MSS 0408)
The Heidi Vazquez Guy Records consist of two series: Biographical Files and VHS Tapes. Biographical information provided in each file includes: birthdate, parents names, names and number of children, education, careers, and Colorado memories. Most files also include a photograph. The VHS tapes contain oral history interviews of people in the Biographical Files conducted by Heidi Vazquez Guy.
- De Donde Eres oral histories
Conducted between the years 2003 -2005, ¿De Donde Eres? was an oral history project organized by Pikes Peak Library District’s Special Collections in an effort to document and promote understanding of the region’s Hispanic community and their many contributions to Colorado Springs. The collection is comprised of 25 individual videotaped interviews which have been digitized to audio only format. A complete listing of the project interviews is available at the Special Collections reference desk and transcripts are available for a few of the oral histories.
- Young Adults:
- Families and Children:
- Enjoy some incredibly colorful costumes and dance from Ballet Folklórico México Danza to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month! The music is so energetic you might want to get up and dance with your family! Click here to view the video.
- History Colorado’s La Gente: Colorado’s Mexican History
- PPLD Reading List
- Color in Colorado Children’s Booklist
- PBS Children’s Booklist
- Reference Books and Magazines
- Who’s who among Hispanic Americans, by Gale Research Inc.
- Early Hispanic Colorado, 1678-1900, by Joseph P. Sánchez
- On the edge of purgatory: an archaeology of place in Hispanic Colorado, by Bonnie J. Clark
- Hispanics in the U.S. Civil War: a compiled list of men who fought for the Confederacy and the Union, compiled and edited by Ricardo J. Rodríguez
- Hispanic pioneers in Colorado and New Mexico, by Colorado Society of Hispanic Genealogy
- National Society of Hispanic Genealogy Newsletter, by NSHG
- Colorado Hispanic Genealogist, by Colorado Society of Hispanic Genealogy
- Websites
- HispanicHeritageMonth.gov
Hosted by the Library of Congress, this site has access to curated arts exhibits and collections, audio and video collections, and resources for Hispanic Heritage Month.
- National Hispanic Council on Aging
From the National Hispanic Council on Aging, this site explains why we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
- History.com
Provides an overview of Hispanic Heritage Month.
To learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District, click here.