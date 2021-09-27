Pikes Peak Library District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

When: Sat., Oct. 2 from 2 – 4 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the Pikes Peak Library Network will be hosting a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with community booths, children’s activities, the opportunity to get a library card, performances by dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Barajas and Danzas Folkloricas Panamericans, a tasty snack provided by local food trucks, and a chance to listen to a Spanish language storytime.

PPLD has also provided a list of resources for those wanting to dig a little deeper in Hispanic Heritage month and its rich history.

