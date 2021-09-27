Pikes Peak Library District celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ppld pikes peak library district

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the Pikes Peak Library Network will be hosting a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with community booths, children’s activities, the opportunity to get a library card, performances by dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Barajas and Danzas Folkloricas Panamericans, a tasty snack provided by local food trucks, and a chance to listen to a Spanish language storytime.

PPLD has also provided a list of resources for those wanting to dig a little deeper in Hispanic Heritage month and its rich history.

Resources

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Library District, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 