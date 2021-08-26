Pikes Peak Lager House and COATI to host birthday celebration Sept. 3-5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – COATI and Pikes Peak Lager House are celebrating their first birthday starting Friday, Sept. 3 until Sunday, Sept. 5 with three days of outdoor events, live music, food and drink.

“Pikes Peak Brewing has always been about community.”, says Lari Collins, Director of Support Operations at PPBC. “We like to say: ‘Life is better when lived together.’ For 10 years our Monument location has been a local gathering place for our treasured ‘neighbors’, with whom we have enjoyed many years filled with amazing events, live music, food, friends and beer. We look forward to an epic celebration of this milestone and many more to come with our fantastic new community!”

COATI will be hosting the high-energy events, while Pikes Peak Lager House will open its doors to guests wanting a more chill vibe. Friday will feature local makers & artists as well as live jazz performances on the Lager House patio. Seventies Saturday will kick off with morning cartoons, live music with Starburn on the Lager House Patio and will end with a 70’s costume party and silent disco. Sunday will finish out the three-day party with more live music, a petting zoo, axe throwing and a Star Bar Movie Night.

“It’s important that we are not just one thing for one type of person,” said Ren Thorpe, COATI’s Experience Director. “When we say ‘hideout for all’ we mean it. We aim to create different types of events so everyone can find their time to shine at COATI. Our shared space with Pikes Peak Lager House is a great example of this: two completely different vibes, sharing space and clientele while offering everyone just what they’re looking for.”

For more information and a full event line up visit coatiuprise.com/bday, pikespeakbrewing.com/event/trolleypalooza, or follow @coatiuprise and @pikespeaklagerhouse on Facebook and Instagram.