(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) is calling on local artists to be featured on a commemorative poster for the 101st running of its motorsports event.

PPIHC said the theme for this year is “Our 2nd Century – The Climb Continues” looking back on a century of racing while looking forward to the next 100 years.

“For decades iconic artwork has helped capture both the thrill and the beauty of motorsports around the world, from Monaco’s Grand Prix to the landmark pagoda at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, art tells a compelling story,” explained PPIHC Executive Director, Melissa Eickhoff. “We look forward to witnessing how artists in our community interpret this famous race.”

The contest is open to all ages of professional, amateur, and student skill levels. Artists must live in or “have very strong ties” to the Pikes Peak Region.

One winning artist will be chosen by a committee and win $1,000 with a $250 People’s Choice award will be via popular vote conducted via social media and at Fan Fest.

Submissions are due by March 31 and winners will be chosen on April 14.