Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity fundraises through gingerbread houses for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Dec. 3, Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity’s Gingerbread Home Build fundraiser will begin and continue through Friday, Dec. 17. Individuals, families, and businesses have already registered to decorate gingerbread house kits, and on Dec. 3, those entries will compete to gather the most donation “votes” for their gingerbread home.

Each builder will create a fundraising web page to share pictures of their gingerbread house with their social network and all votes will be made through donations.

Courtesy of PPHFH.

The three that raise the most money by Friday, Dec. 17, in donation votes will win 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize. All proceeds will support the fourth Veterans Build – a new, affordable home for a local veteran’s family.

The goal for the event is $26,500–11% of our expected $240K cost to build the home.

Also from Friday, Dec. 3, until Friday, Dec. 17, the two-week Silent Auction of Dollhouses will be available for viewing at ReStore Northeast. Two handcrafted dollhouses were created and donated to PPHFH by Marjorie Rapp. Minimum bids start at $250 and proceeds from the auction will also benefit the fourth Veterans Build. All bids must be placed in person at ReStore Northeast.

Courtesy of PPHFH.

Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7. ANB Bank will be matching all donations up to $5,100.

To learn more about PPHFH, click here.