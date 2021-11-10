Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35th anniversary

Courtesy of the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its thirty-fifth anniversary, and in honor of the event, the organization held a celebration at The Pinery in Colorado Springs.

The evening was sponsored by GE Johnson and featured such events such as a telling of the 35-year history of PPHFH by Executive Director and CEO Kris Lewis, PPHFH facts and trivia highlighted by Director of Strategic Partnerships Iain Probert and the shared personal journey of future Habitat homeowner and single mother Brittany who, will complete her Habitat home in December of this year for her family after experiencing homelessness.

Above left: Cutting the cake (L to R) are Stella Hodgkins (GE Johnson), Kris Lewis (PPHFH), and Ryan Panariso (PPHFH Board President and Community Bank President of ANB Bank).

Above right: Habitat future homeowner Brittany shares her story of homelessness to homeowner.

Congratulatory videos were shown during the evening presentation and included uplifting messages from:

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

Former Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega

El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf

Habitat for Humanity of Colorado Executive Director Karen Kallenberg

Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) CEO Jonathon Reckford

HFHI National Director Christy Stickney on behalf of Habitat Nepal

HFHI National Director Sény Jean-Jacques Yao on behalf of Habitat Côte d´Ivoire

PPHFH’s FY2021 Year in Review with a 35th Anniversary insert was given to attendees.

To view it, click here.

To learn more about the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, visit www.pikespeakhabitat.org.