Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity advocates for access to affordable housing at Habitat on the Hill conference

FILE- In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on site during the first day of the weeklong Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity, in Mishawaka, Ind. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity attended the annual Habitat on the Hill legislative conference. The conference, held virtually for the second year, highlights Habitat for Humanity International’s work to advance racial equity in housing and housing policy.

During the conference, entitled “Building a More Equitable Future,” advocates attended virtual workshops and discussion sessions that discussed access to credit, addressing the shortage of affordable housing stock and advancing equity. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with members of Congress to discuss housing challenges and opportunities in their local communities.

PPHFH’s Advocacy Ambassador Karla Probert spoke with Congressman Doug Lamborn’s office, and said afterward, “They expressed great interest in, and sympathy for, the specific housing challenges we face in El Paso County: the historic low supply of affordable homes and increasing costs of building new homes due to land, supply, and labor shortages.”

This year, Colorado has opportunity to transform its affordable housing system through the $400 million funding from the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021″.

To learn more about Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, click here.