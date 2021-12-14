Pikes Peak Emergency Management warns of “extremely critical” fire danger, high winds

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is monitoring high-impact weather conditions expected to strike on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a Red Flag Warning from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, for December 15.

Meteorologists are forecasting very strong winds along the I-25 corridor and throughout El Paso County, with winds around 45-50 mph and gusts between 60-80 mph expected, possibly up to 80 mph.

Residents should take the following precautions:

Secure outdoor furniture and outdoor holiday decorations.

Seek shelter indoors during the high wind event and avoid travel if possible.

Avoid downed trees and powers lines. Never attempt to remove lines yourself.

Fire will spread very quickly during this event, avoid any activities that could cause fire.

Road closures are possible throughout the state, if you must travel, check COTrip.org for up-to-date road closures from CDOT.

Make sure you are prepared for the possibility of a power outage. This includes having flashlights ready with working batteries. Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Monitor elected outages using Springs Utilities online outage map.

Avoid travel, if possible

The National Weather Service emphasizes that high winds make travel hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles on the North/South corridors due to high wind gusts and debris.

Stay indoors and avoid travel. If you must travel, maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel and be prepared for sudden shifts in wind speed or direction and be vigilant of flying debris.

Traffic intersections may be without power. Motorists should treat all darkened intersections as a four-way stop. Watch for and obey any travel restrictions and stay tuned to local news or NOAA Weather Radio for updates.

Residents should only call 9-1-1 for a life-threatening emergency.

Power lines or power outages

Residents should be on the lookout for fallen power lines or trees that have come into contact with a power line. Downed power lines likely carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or possibly death. If you see this, stay away from the line and/or tree, and call your utility company or 9-1-1.

The following are safety tips for downed power lines: