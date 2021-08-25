Pikes Peak Continuum of Care releases homelessness data for 2020-2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that all Continuum of Care releases conduct the Point in Time survey, an annual count of individuals experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

Emergency shelters and transitional housing programs collected client demographics that stayed a night in each program on January 24, 2021. Unsheltered individuals were not surveyed in 2021 based on guidance from HUD to protect the health and safety of volunteers and the unsheltered population due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,156 people experiencing homelessness were identified in 2021.

In 2020, the PPCoC began analyzing homeless veteran households and homeless transition-age youth data out of the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) for a national initiative known as Built for Zero. The reporting counts numbers of homeless veterans and youth who have received homeless services month to month and measures their inflow and outflow in El Paso County. To view this data visit https://www.ppchp.org/homelessness/data/.

Data is also collected year-round from the HMIS, Coordinated Entry Program and the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program.

Built For Zero data from January 2021 until June 2021 identified a monthly average of 314 households showing at least one homelesss veteran and a monthly average of 281 individuals between 18 and 24 that were homeless

7,741 unique households accessed the community’s HMIS for support related to homelessness in 2020

The Coordinated Entry program identified 2,859 housing needs assessments were conducted by providers to prioritize and match homeless households to housing vouchers in 2020

Through the McKinney-Vento program, school districts identified 1,981 unique students as experiencing homelessness during the 2019-2020 school year

