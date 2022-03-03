COLORADO SPRINGS — The internet is flooded with devastating images and photos of the crisis in Eastern Europe, leading more and more Americans to do the charitable thing and give their funds to those in need in Ukraine.

“I think it just speaks to — particularly here locally — just speaks to us as a community that we can stand with those that need it most,” said Pikes Peak Community Foundation spokesperson, Kevin Farley.

But, while more people show an interest in helping the refugees overseas, this gives scammers more of an opportunity to take advantage of their generosity.

Kevin Farley talks about scammers that emerge during any sort of crisis. Credit: Dez Rowe

“In crises like this, scammers come out and be really careful with gifts that you make and some of these resources online,” Farley said.

Some of these come in the form of crowd funding. A notorious example are Go-Fund-Me sites.

“The question with that it, do you really know where your money is going. Unless you personally know the person asking for money on those sites, it could be anybody. It could be your next-door neighbor saying they live in Ukraine asking for money.”

While many of these scams are relatively easy to spot right away, some can be much trickier. So Farley said there are some key things to look out for if you’re not sure.

“If somebody is asking for a wire transfer or crypto currency or things like that. Something that doesn’t pass, you know, the common sense test then that may not be the right way to go.”

The best thing you can do in these situations, Farley said, is simply take your time and do your own research.

“These people will need support and rebuilding and care in the long run. So it’s okay to take a little bit of time and do your research and make sure the organization you are wanting to give to will actually support the cause that you are supporting.”

A good site that already lays the groundwork for reputable charities is Charity Watch. Farley also recommended UNICEF as a good site for those looking to donate to Ukraine.