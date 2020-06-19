Pikes Peak Community commemorates Juneteenth

COLORADO SPRINGS— Despite the dreary weather on Friday people all across the Pikes Peak Region came out to Acacia Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

“I think it’s important to understand where we came from,” organizer Eli Blackshear said.

Juneteenth is a historic day, on June 19th, 1865, the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free in Texas. However, to the Colorado Springs community, this day means more.

“We had a great idea to bring people out here to show our unity and how much power we’ve brought into the community and how much it has grown over the past two weeks,” Organizer David Burke said.

Organizers like Burke have been out in full force, in response to the death of George Floyd.

“With everything going on in our world and country it’s a day to celebrate because we will achieve the change we want,” Blackshear said.

And they are not alone, events marking Juneteenth celebrated all throughout the nation, many ending in marches.

“You can call it a celebration but its not its really we are out here to show unity and the progress we’ve made,” Burke said.

Celebrations are expected to continue into Saturday.