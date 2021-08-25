Pikes Peak Community College Theatre Department presents new, alt show

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO– Pikes Peak Community College Theatre Department will begin to present performances of ALTERNATIVE PERSPECTIVES, a collection of monologues inspired by your favorite myths and stories, this time told from a different character or individual’s perspective.

The play is written, performed, and directed by former and current PPCC students and faculty.

You will hear the other side of your favorite tales through the performance through such characters as Peter Pan’s shadow, a statue in Medusa’s garden, and other unconventional narratives never before heard.

The show will be performed outdoors behind the new Studio West building so bring your own chairs or blankets. Some folding chairs will be made available. While bathrooms will be available inside, you must wear a mask when entering the facilities, regardless of your vaccination status. All PPCC protocols will be followed.

Each show is free and available to the public, although registration is required. Cash donations and non-perishable food items and toiletries for the PPCC Food Pantry will be accepted. PPCC would like to remind all in attendance that this production has adult content and may not be appropriate for small children.

Check-in will begin 15 to 30 minutes prior to the show’s start.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 9- 7:00-9:00 pm

Friday, Sept 10 – 7:00-9:00 pm

Saturday, Sept 11, 7:00–9:00 pm

Besides a live performance, a streamable virtual performance will be released at the same time at this link starting on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

