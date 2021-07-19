Pikes Peak Community College students to receive free textbooks

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new partnership with Pikes Peak Community College and Slingshot will make free required textbooks available for all degree and certificate seeking PPCC students.

“Think about it,” said PPCC President Lance Bolton. “We are systematically taking away every barrier to education. We have ten times more financial aid than ever before, we have more advisors, tutors and success coaches to help students succeed, and now we have free textbooks, so students can actually be ready to hit the ground running when classes start. This is huge.”



School leaders say the pandemic has worsened the problem of educational access, particularly among the most vulnerable students. According to the college, a national survey published by Student Public Interest Research Groups reported 65 percent of college students did not even buy textbooks for classes because of economic hardships exacerbated by the pandemic.



PPCC students will have their required materials available on the first day of classes.

“Partnering with Pikes Peak Community College to offer free course materials to their students aligns with our commitment of removing barriers to learning. Having the right materials before the first day of class at no additional cost will positively impact students,” said Josh Peters, president of Slingshot.

The free textbook program will be valid for the 2021/22 school year.

This offer does not extend to concurrent high school students.

ABOUT PPCC

Established in 1968 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, PPCC offers associate degrees, certifications in career and technical fields and three bachelors’ degrees.