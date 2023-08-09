(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On July 29 Pikes Peak Children’s Museum closed its physical location at 2565 Airport Road but the organization said it is not going anywhere.

In a letter posted to its website, the organization said the closure was due to it being unable to afford an overall 21% rent increase and provide meaningful programs and exhibits at the same time. PPCM told FOX21 the board of directors decided that it was time to focus its energy on obtaining a new “bigger and better space that we have always envisioned.”

The organization said it is not going anywhere and it will continue to invest in school field trips and mobile museum as it has over the last 15 years. PPCM’s “Stories and S.T.E.A.M.” program will continue at “Who Give A Scrap”

“We have been working with leadership at city, county, and state level to figure out a way to open a new space,” PPCM wrote in a letter.

“Since we are a non-profit organization we need to find a landlord that will work with our non-profit status. We are open to any and all ideas and look forward to what the next chapter brings!” said Catherine Roosevelt, board president at PPCM.