(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Recent rainstorms have brought snow and fog to the top of Pikes Peak Saturday, June 3.

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy of City of Colorado Springs

The Pikes Peak Cams show low visibility in whiteout conditions.

Put the FOX21 Storm Team in your pocket for weather, on TV and online. Take us with you for detailed updates on conditions in your area with our new FOX21 Weather App (Download it on Apple or Google Play).