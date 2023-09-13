(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, Manitou Springs will welcome athletes from around the world for the 68th running of the Pikes Peak Ascent and Pikes Peak Marathon.

The event begins on Thursday with the Pikes Peak Expo at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Friday will have a series of events including an athlete meet-and-greet, a shakeout run, interactive panel discussions with partners, and social activities.

Saturday will have the races for the Pikes Peak Ascent climbing to the summit of Pikes Peak, with three waves of runners racing up the mountain. The current record for men is 2:01:06 set by Matt Carpenter in 1993 and 2:24:58 for women set by Kim Dobson in 2012.

Sunday will feature the Pikes Peak Marathon, climbing to the summit of Pikes Peak and then back down to Manitou Springs. The current records for men’s and women’s marathon is 3:16:39 for men set by Matt Carpenter in 1993, and 4:02:41 for women set by Maude Mathys in 2019.

A live stream will provided with links on the Pikes Peak Marathon Facebook page.