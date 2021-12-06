Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers welcomes end of year donations

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Reward Fund is seeking end-of-the-year donations to be used to increase rewards to tipsters for information on the arrests of wanted indiviudals within the community.



Rewards are an effective way to generate information from the community about crimes or about wanted persons. Larger rewards lead to more tips which significantly helps law enforcement. PPACS pays rewards for information leading to an arrest or conviction. All tips received by PPACS are kept anonymous, and rewards are paid in cash.



The reward fund will be used to raise reward levels and offer increased rewards for information on high-profile crimes or wanted persons.



All contributions to the fund will assist PPACS in helping reduce crime.



Donations may be mailed to the following address:

PPACS

P.O. Box 446

Colorado Springs, CO 80901



For online donations, log onto www.crimestop.net and click DONATE. All contributions are tax deductible and will support our community law enforcement agencies in reducing crime.