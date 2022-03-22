COLORADO SPRINGS — People with information regarding criminals selling fentanyl in the Pikes Peak Region could receive $1,000 for tips leading to arrests.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) has announced that it will give $1,000 for tips resulting in arrests of people distributing fentanyl in any quantity.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that can be fatal in doses as small as two milligrams,” PPACS wrote. “Recently there have been numerous fatalities from this drug across the region, most recently when several young people died of this substance in Colorado Springs, CO. This increase in reward amount is to incentivize citizens to come forward with information that will assist law enforcement agencies reduce distribution of this lethal and illegal substance.”

PPACS stressed that information will be on a “totally anonymous” basis with law enforcement in the region.

PPACS urges anyone with information about persons distributing fentanyl to call 719-634-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestop.net

You will not be asked to give your name or any personal information and may qualify for a reward.