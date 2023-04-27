(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward amounts that the organization will offer for information leading to criminal arrests.

Any tips provided anonymously through the organization’s phone number, or its website are eligible for the increased reward amounts if the information leads to an arrest.

“I am grateful for Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers and excited to see this program expanding,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “Their efforts have been integral in stopping crime in El Paso County and making our community safer for families and small businesses.”

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers said anonymous tips submitted to Crime Stoppers in 2022 resulted in 42 arrests and the recovery of drugs, cash, and firearms.

“Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is a great partner to law enforcement and our community members,” said Chief of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Adrian Vasquez. “Their continued efforts to make a difference and help keep our communities safe is commendable.”

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers can be reached at (719) 634-7867 or on its website.