Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments calls for nominations for community award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is calling for nominations for its award called Communities Working Together Award.

PPACG will recognize an individual in the area that has demonstrated leadership and ability to work across jurisdictional boundaries to improve our region.

Details on the Nomination and Approval Process are available at https://www.ppacg.org/communities-working-together.

This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August of 2021. The award highlights leaders who exemplify some of the qualities that Neil displayed such as listening to everyone, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.

The Inaugural Communities Working Together Award was issued to former Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen for his leadership and commitment to the entire Pikes Peak Region.

Criteria:

Any individual in the region (elected or non-elected official) is eligible to be nominated.

The individual must exemplify working across jurisdictional boundaries to improve and strengthen the region, particularly in the key areas of focus under the PPACG mission.

The individual exhibits the qualities the Board embraces in its collaborative process at PPACG: selflessness, compassion, integrity, commitment to improving the community, listening to all sides of an issue, trying to reach consensus.

Nomination and Approval Process:

An application form will be prepared, which will be filled out by the person(s) making the nomination for that individual, with reasons and examples provided to support the application.

Applications will be accepted from November 1-30, 2021 by email at jmcmullen@ppacg.org or mail Attn: Jessica McMullen, Communities Working Together 15 S 7 th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.

or mail Attn: Jessica McMullen, Communities Working Together 15 S 7 St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. A review committee made up of PPACG Board Members will review the applications and make a selection prior to the December 8, 2021 Board meeting.

During the December 8, 2021 PPACG Board meeting, the recipient will be announced and recognized during the meeting.

For questions regarding the award or nomination process please contact Jessica McMullen at jmcmullen@ppacg.org or 719-471-7080 x139.