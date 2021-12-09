Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments announces 2021 award winner

STATEWIDE – The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments strives to represent one theme, Communities Working Together. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, PPACG Chair Stan announced the 2021 Communities Working Together Award Winner, Park County Commissioner Richard ‘Dick’ Elsner.

This award was inspired by former PPACG Board member, and former Woodland Park Mayor Neil Levy, who passed away in August of 2020. The award highlights leaders who exemplify listening to all sides, working toward a consensus and always extending a hand to grow the entire region.

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.

Elsner has worked with multiple counties and the state on affordable housing solutions, engaged with the PPACG Legislative Committee on issues across the Pikes Peak Region, and works with the legislatures’ task force on tax policy. Elsner also represents the Central Front Range region on the statewide transportation advisory committee.