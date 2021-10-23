Pikes Peak and Stratmoor Hills Elementary School boundaries under revision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District 2 has announced students from two of its elementary schools will soon be attending different campuses as the schools are placed under revision.

Saturday morning, the district announced students from Pikes Peak Elementary will soon attend the newly-remodeled Monterey Elementary, Centennial Elementary, or its brand-new Carmel Community School, which will convert to a K – 8 campus, while students from Stratmoor Hills Elementary will attend the newly-remodeled Oak Creek, and Otero Elementary Schools.

The announcement comes after Harrison School District Two partnered with a demographer to analyze enrollment trends in the district. The data showed declining enrollment due to fewer births and housing developments in local neighborhoods.

According to the district, those two factors heavily impacted two of its elementary schools, leading to the revision and relocation decision.

Beginning in August of 2022, Pikes Peak Elementary School will serve the district’s local community with its partners at Pikes Peak United Way.

“This partnership will bring many exciting services to the Pikes Peak Park, Southeast Colorado Springs, and Harrison School District Two,” the district said. “Stratmoor Hills Elementary School will transition to serve as the base for our Aspire Online Academy and strategic community partners.”

Families can complete a choice form to request enrollment in a school different from their new home school.