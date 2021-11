COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — First responders spent Friday morning extinguishing a van that caught on fire at the intersection of E Platte Avenue and N Powers Boulevard.

According to a witness at the scene, only one car, a white van, was involved. Pictures show major damage to the front of the van and burn marks stretching across half of its roof.

At last report, the area is open to drivers, but traffic has been narrowed down to one lane.