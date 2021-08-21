Pictures: Suspects wanted for illegally dumping mattresses in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is searching for several people who were seen dumping mattresses on open land.

Officials say the suspects illegally dumped what appears to be six mattresses off Troy Avenue and Dick Trefz Street/Hereford Road on Aug. 19.

One vehicle’s license plate reads ANTP75.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects’ identities is asked to call the Illegal Dumping Hotline (719) 583-4323 or send a direct message on Facebook @trashtaskforce.