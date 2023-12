(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Santa Clause came to town to visit the NICU at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs and Aurora.

Courtesy: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Newborns dressed up for the occasion with the blackest sewn by volunteers. All to help families celebrate their big milestones and make them feel more at home during the holiday while their newborns are in the hospital.