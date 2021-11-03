Pictures: Pueblo West Fire Department reports busy night in unincorporated Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department had a busy night Monday as firefighters responded to a car crash and structure fire back-to-back.

According to the fire department, firefighters first responded to a serious car crash on S. Spaulding Avenue at Golfwood Drive after a man became trapped in his overturned truck. Once emergency personnel arrived, they removed the top of the truck and were able to free the man.

Firefighters work inside overturned truck; courtesy of Pueblo West Fire Department

Only three hours later, firefighters were called to Archer Drive on a reported structure fire.

Once they got there, firefighters from both the Pueblo West Fire Department and the West Park Fire Department found a camper trailer engulfed in flames, which were starting to creep toward a nearby garage.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the fire and kept the flames contained to the exterior portion of the garage. The camper, however, was a total loss.

Courtesy of Pueblo West Fire Department

Courtesy of Pueblo West Fire Department

The Pueblo West Fire Department reminds residents to slow down and always wear your seatbelt. It also urges proper use of extension cords and campers as the cord was an important safety factor in the camper/garage fire.