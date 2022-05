COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend.

Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm.

Courtesy of Kevin Kilimann

The aftermath of the snowstorm shows downed tree limbs scattered alongside streets.





Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below.

Pictures submitted by FOX21 News viewers show the accumulation of snow that happened overnight into Sunday.