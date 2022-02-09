Photos: Looking back at the best moments of the Denver Broncos 2016 Super Bowl parade

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than half a decade since a million Broncos fans packed the streets of downtown Denver to get a glimpse of Peyton Manning and Von Miller lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

While the Broncos have not made the playoffs since their 2015 Super Bowl run, the fanbase remains one of the most passionate in the NFL. The team is currently set to be sold for an estimated $4 billion. So far the only publicized bid is media mogul Byron Allen, who would become the first Black NFL team owner if he is successful.

Here is a look back at the moments and crowd from the Feb. 9, 2016 Super Bowl victory parade in Denver.