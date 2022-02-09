Photos: Looking back at the best moments of the Denver Broncos 2016 Super Bowl parade

  • DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 09: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller of the Denver Broncos celebrates on the stage with the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos are honored at a rally on the steps of the Denver City and County Building on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 9: Super Bowl MVP Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos holds the Lombardi Trophy while riding a fire truck with #94 Demarcus Ware, #18 Peyton Manning and Annabel Bowlen during a victory parade to celebrate their Super Bowl championship on February 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
  • DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 16: Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (L) holds his new street sign after it was presented to him at a victory rally and parade 27 January at the City and County Building in Denver, Colorado. Thousands of fans helped the Broncos celebrate their victory over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII at the rally. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Broncos fans fill Civic Center Park during a victory rally to celebrate their Super Bowl championship on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. (Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been more than half a decade since a million Broncos fans packed the streets of downtown Denver to get a glimpse of Peyton Manning and Von Miller lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

While the Broncos have not made the playoffs since their 2015 Super Bowl run, the fanbase remains one of the most passionate in the NFL. The team is currently set to be sold for an estimated $4 billion. So far the only publicized bid is media mogul Byron Allen, who would become the first Black NFL team owner if he is successful.

Here is a look back at the moments and crowd from the Feb. 9, 2016 Super Bowl victory parade in Denver.

