COLORADO SPRINGS — The 46th Annual Labor Day Lift Off has ended after a weekend of balloon-filled festivities. More than 75 hot air balloons took to the skies of Southern Colorado during one of the largest balloon festivals in the state.

Click through the gallery below to see this year’s fun:

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Frank Heagle

Courtesy: Daniel Forster Photography

Did you attend this year’s Labor Day Lift Off? Send your pictures to news@fox21news.com, and we’ll feature you on our website and possibly on the air!