(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared pictures of hail damage near Lamar by a storm Thursday, July 6.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW said large hail smashed windows in the John Martin Visitor Center, and pummeled buildings’ roofs as well as vehicles.

Kiowa County Emergency Management also shared photos of baseball sized hail north of Haswell.