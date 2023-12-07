DENVER (KDVR) — A bighorn sheep was stuck on top of a house in Boulder before it finally made its way to the ground a day and a half later.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region shared the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said “This is not the type of clatter you want to hear on your roof during December.”

According to CPW, the sheep got stuck on the roof on Tuesday.

A bighorn sheep was stuck on top of a house in Boulder before it finally made its way to the ground a day and a half later. (Photo courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

He made his way down to the deck of the house, and CPW said wildlife officers were watching, hoping he would be able to get down on his own.

He was there for about a day and a half, and CPW said he “needed a little nudge.”

Wildlife officers ended up cutting part of the deck railing to make an exit for him, which was successful, but the sheep didn’t leave before saying goodbye to one of CPW’s trail cameras.