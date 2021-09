Firefighters from across Colorado climb the 2,744 steps of the Manitou Incline in full firefighter gear to honor the victims of 9/11.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As 9/11 memorials continue around the country, FOX21 is gathering pictures from several events taking place in southern Colorado. Browse through the slideshow below to see how our community is remembering the lives that were lost on September 11, 2001.

26 new firefighters are graduating from the South Group Fire Academy with their State and Federal Firefighting Certifications. The South Group is also honoring the memories of the lives lost 20 years ago.

Do you have a picture from a September 11 memorial? Send them to news@fox21news.com. You are also encouraged to share your 9/11 story on FOX21’s Facebook page.